Donaldson Capital Management Upped Its Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Position by $423,300 as Share Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Raised by Addenda Capital Inc

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 105,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.71 million, up from 104,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 54,298 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares to 141,800 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,716 shares to 67,330 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 53,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,490 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.