Donaldson Capital Management Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Increases Position in Netease (NTES)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35 million, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 22,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 300,533 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, up from 278,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares to 53,479 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,113 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).