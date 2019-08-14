Donaldson Capital Management Raised Marriott Intl New Cl A (MAR) Stake by $307,375 as Market Valuation Rose; Cerner (CERN) Share Price Rose While Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Increased Stake

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 323,469 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 32,405 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 29,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 412,175 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,085 shares to 49,891 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,694 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca invested in 0.1% or 1.07M shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Co holds 2.85% or 147,566 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And owns 8,710 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.17% or 45,587 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 2,745 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.05% or 31,488 shares. Boys Arnold And invested in 2,199 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Veritable LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 28,770 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Burney invested in 0.2% or 25,516 shares. 821,172 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.3% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,710 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp has 1.5% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,888 shares. Country Trust Bank has 2,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley invested 0.13% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.03% or 72,017 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 31,618 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 189,387 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 438 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Invest owns 197,331 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Llc reported 16,728 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.1% or 41,154 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.