Donaldson Capital Management Raised Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake by $336,688; Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $2.03 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 35,306 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 33,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $206.78. About 267,545 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 664,842 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd owns 100 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 0% or 197 shares. Hudock Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 136 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,101 shares. Ent Financial Service invested in 0% or 117 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company reported 2,166 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,677 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz Associate Limited has invested 2.63% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dubuque Bank Trust Com owns 1,201 shares. Smithfield accumulated 547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Logan Incorporated has 0.34% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 48,297 shares. Texas-based Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.18% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Buckingham Cap has 1.27% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 117,376 shares. 44,547 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,783 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares to 17,168 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 8,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,660 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 5,532 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Management. 200,465 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il. Two Creeks Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.88% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Connable Office holds 0.51% or 14,773 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Optimum Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 497 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 22,819 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 40,366 shares. Moreover, Cypress Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 11,669 shares. Legal General Gru Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 5,015 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 1,852 shares. First Manhattan Comm has 6,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated invested 1.54% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).