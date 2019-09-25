Donaldson Capital Management Position In Pepsico (PEP) Was Has Upped; Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $730,742

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 51,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 240,302 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.51M, up from 188,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 678,542 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $282.63. About 255,823 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares to 11,548 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,350 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 35,732 shares to 69,805 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 129,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,307 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).