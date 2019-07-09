Donaldson Capital Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Broadview Advisors Lifted Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding by $610,025

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 3.71 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 53,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50 million, down from 334,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 25,158 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.30M shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 668,280 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has 20,294 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 47,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited accumulated 893,129 shares. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated reported 370,818 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 9.22 million shares. Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 141,379 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 158,604 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 130,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Hasbro’s Magic: The Gathering More Important Than Transformers? – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LivaNova PLC (LIVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 18,150 shares to 69,850 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 123,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd holds 106,006 shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 20,985 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 0.53% or 320,817 shares. Texas Capital Bancorporation Tx, Texas-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Culbertson A N Communication has 3.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 119,050 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 5.87 million shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Argi Invest Services Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 13,339 shares. Regal Investment Limited Liability reported 0.25% stake. Ftb Advisors reported 116,725 shares stake. Minnesota-based Punch And Assoc Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt holds 4.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 66,118 shares. Moreover, Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Corp has 3.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 151,018 shares. Brandes Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,520 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,565 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 9,424 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the 10th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 14,881 shares to 345,829 shares, valued at $32.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS) by 39,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.