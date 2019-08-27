Donaldson Capital Management Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Decreased by $590,844 as Share Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Boosted Its Position by $6.17 Million as Market Value Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 3,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 67,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 71,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.96. About 467,453 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 29,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.99 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.91. About 1.06 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rockland Tru owns 8,591 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 52,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Opus Cap Gp Inc Limited Company invested in 2,797 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd stated it has 1,500 shares. Overbrook Management Corp owns 8,845 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.91% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 3.47 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,334 shares. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Limited Liability has invested 3.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 4,228 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,510 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,205 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS) by 39,619 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 14,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,966 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,280 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amer Century holds 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 354,690 shares. Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.71% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 1.54% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 108,667 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 10,700 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 27,727 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.22% or 196,942 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 0.32% or 9,782 shares. Barnett And Communication stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 769,330 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Burney stated it has 1.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 220,694 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 359,478 shares to 7.36 million shares, valued at $157.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 126,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CMBS).