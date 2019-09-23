Donaldson Capital Management Lowered Holding in International Business Machs C (IBM) as Stock Rose; Paradigm Capital Management Position in Cohu (COHU) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 129,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,307 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 143,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cohu Inc. (COHU) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 53,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 161,494 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 107,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cohu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 287,899 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – COHU SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS POST-CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Value Represents a Premium of 8.4% to Xcerra May 7 Closing Price on May 7; Premium of 15.4% to Xcerra’s 30-Day Avg Closing Price; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Values Xcerra at $13.92 Per Share, or Approximately $796 Million in Equity Value, With a Total Enterprise Value of Approximately $627 Million; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TO FUND CASH PAYABLE TO XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS WITH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN IN DEBT FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CREATE DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE AND EXPAND ADDRESSABLE MARKET TO $5 BLN

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,388 shares to 122,409 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold COHU shares while 28 reduced holdings.