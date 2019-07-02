Donaldson Capital Management Lowered By $5.40 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position; Shorts at Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lowered By 24.98%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) had a decrease of 24.98% in short interest. IMO’s SI was 6.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.98% from 8.52M shares previously. With 428,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)’s short sellers to cover IMO’s short positions. The SI to Imperial Oil Limited’s float is 2.66%. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 131,845 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 53,424 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 281,490 shares with $28.50 million value, down from 334,914 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com now has $368.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 12.72 million shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $21.06 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 22.72 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston owns 2.72 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 792,815 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Global Investors has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 37.39M were accumulated by Massachusetts Services Ma. Cadinha & Co Lc has invested 3.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Overbrook Corp stated it has 98,533 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 67,000 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duncker Streett And holds 55,170 shares. Moreover, Sonata Cap Gp has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Rech And Management invested in 0.11% or 3,875 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And Company has 3.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 119,050 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 124,259 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Communications Of Vermont accumulated 130,856 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 2,459 shares to 32,405 valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,467 shares and now owns 194,844 shares. Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.15 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

