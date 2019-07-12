Donaldson Capital Management Lowered By $5.15 Million Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding; Tidewater (TDW) Sellers Decreased By 5.88% Their Shorts

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 16.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 122,610 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 640,025 shares with $27.18 million value, down from 762,635 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $228.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 16.37 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO

Tidewater Inc (NYSE:TDW) had a decrease of 5.88% in short interest. TDW’s SI was 1.61 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.88% from 1.72M shares previously. With 131,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Tidewater Inc (NYSE:TDW)’s short sellers to cover TDW’s short positions. The SI to Tidewater Inc’s float is 6.38%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 17,250 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 30.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 18/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tidewater Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – ENTERED 5-YR, 17.2 NET BCF VOL COMMITMENT WITH INVESTMENT GRADE COUNTERPARTY TO PROCESS RAW GAS VOL OF ABOUT 15 MMCF/D; 14/03/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.02; 20/03/2018 – Tidewater Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater: Customers Not Yet Committed to Meaningful Increase in Offshore Exploration Spending; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Tidewater Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-A Nts Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater 3Q Loss/Shr $1.02; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – REITERATES GUIDANCE OF CURRENT RUN RATE ANNUALIZED EBITDA OF $80 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT FOR ITEMS FOR PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. The company has market cap of $889.23 million. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations.

More notable recent Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Loss-Making Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tidewater Inc. (TDW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M on Wednesday, January 30.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,324 shares to 70,436 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS) stake by 39,619 shares and now owns 51,366 shares. International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 13.52 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer has $55 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.25’s average target is 19.10% above currents $42.19 stock price. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral”. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Outperform”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Pfizer Inc.’s (NYSE:PFE) 50% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 20,000 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Lafayette Investments has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Co owns 14,872 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset Management stated it has 3.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regents Of The University Of California holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,645 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 145,665 shares. 7,823 were reported by Sta Wealth Lc. The Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 195,397 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc owns 0.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,000 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76.69 million shares. 8,082 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 18,096 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 71,194 shares.