Donaldson Capital Management Increases Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA); Mgic Investment (MTG) Shareholder American International Group Decreased Its Stake by $2.92 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 9,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 122,409 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 113,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 14.14 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 224,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 147,129 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 371,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 2.58 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 262,132 shares to 38,401 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 164,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,253 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.74M for 7.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 79,548 shares to 82,585 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 106,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).