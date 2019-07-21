Donaldson Capital Management Increased Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Stake by $2.58 Million; Stock Value Rose; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose While Highvista Strategies Decreased Its Stake

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 13,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,401 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36M, up from 156,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $213.87. About 2.86M shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $483.59. About 303,433 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,085 shares to 49,891 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,168 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,975 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability. Sterling holds 13,384 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 50.26M are held by Blackrock. Yhb Advsrs Incorporated owns 44,418 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 1.75% or 260,233 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors stated it has 113,749 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Management invested in 1,686 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,662 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 111,215 shares. Pinnacle Advisory invested in 0.02% or 1,717 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt reported 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Golub Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Boys Arnold And Company has invested 0.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 43 shares stake. 4,950 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Fred Alger reported 12,401 shares. Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 5,687 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tcw Gp invested in 26,303 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 35 shares. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 34,300 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 11.13% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 212,162 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 22 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.15 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M worth of stock. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Wynne Sarah on Thursday, February 7.

