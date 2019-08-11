Donaldson Capital Management Increased Its Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Stake; Marshall Wace Llp Upped Red Hat (RHT) Holding By $10.58 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) stake by 74.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 75,153 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 176,383 shares with $25.32 million value, up from 101,230 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com now has $48.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 947,054 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Marshall Wace Llp increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 15.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 58,120 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 422,871 shares with $77.26M value, up from 364,751 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 203,559 shares to 268,478 valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 113,709 shares and now owns 223,698 shares. Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was reduced too.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,658 shares to 17,168 valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) stake by 6,473 shares and now owns 53,479 shares. Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

