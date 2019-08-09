Donaldson Capital Management Increased Holding in Air Prods & Chems Com (APD) by $888,630 as Stock Rose; As Merck&Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck&Co (MRK) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 11,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 627,881 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.22M, down from 639,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck&Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (APD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 173,504 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13M, up from 168,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $227.98. About 824,979 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,085 shares to 49,891 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 53,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,490 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,456 are owned by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Westport Asset Mgmt has 1,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advisor Prtn Limited owns 7,757 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Savant Ltd Com accumulated 1,551 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company holds 250,195 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Hartford Management invested in 0.33% or 5,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 52,660 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.2% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.02% or 20,463 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.08% or 5,500 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Winfield Associates has 0.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,260 shares to 61,942 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).