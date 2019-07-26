Donaldson Capital Management Increased By $2.52 Million Its International Business Machs C (IBM) Holding; ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (ABNAF) SI Increased By 21.67%

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) had an increase of 21.67% in short interest. ABNAF’s SI was 268,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.67% from 220,600 shares previously. With 146,000 avg volume, 2 days are for ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ABNAF)’s short sellers to cover ABNAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1821. About 192,980 shares traded or 214.26% up from the average. Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased International Business Machs C (IBM) stake by 14.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 17,847 shares as International Business Machs C (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 143,553 shares with $20.26 million value, up from 125,706 last quarter. International Business Machs C now has $133.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $155’s average target is 3.07% above currents $150.39 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.75% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stillwater Inv Management Llc holds 1,530 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 92,631 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 40,253 shares. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 54,392 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,235 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 759,431 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 1,348 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,118 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Canal Insurance Com holds 3.98% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 83,000 shares. Davenport Ltd owns 52,049 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young And owns 1.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 42,805 shares. Carlson Capital reported 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) stake by 955 shares to 1,768 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 20,431 shares and now owns 372,204 shares. Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) was reduced too.