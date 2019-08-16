Donaldson Capital Management Holds Position in Home Depot Com (HD); Metlife (MET) Stock Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 172,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.01 million, up from 167,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 7,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 132,002 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 139,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 7.15M shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 53,424 shares to 281,490 shares, valued at $28.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,479 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,569 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gw Henssler And Associate stated it has 23,680 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il reported 515,343 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Seabridge Inv Advsrs holds 15,662 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 22,650 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il accumulated 9,435 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil owns 27,500 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 18,540 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Cibc Bancorp Usa reported 5,240 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. 14,451 are owned by Whitnell & Com.

