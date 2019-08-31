Donaldson Capital Management Holding in Home Depot Com (HD) Has Raised by $885,667; Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Mrj Capital Increased Its Position by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 585,968 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 172,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.01 million, up from 167,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,959 shares to 365,961 shares, valued at $43.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 8,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,660 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Inc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baxter Bros holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,712 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 17,682 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 295,204 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 13,367 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt holds 1,944 shares or 5.31% of its portfolio. Eagle Advsrs Limited Company reported 68,896 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,400 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Holdings Inc has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ameriprise has invested 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 208 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pioneer State Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,351 shares. 101,889 are held by Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Response to Sealed Airâ€™s Q2 (Almost) Makes SEE Stock a Top Bet – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Gru Holdings (Cayman) Limited, a Bahamas-based fund reported 13,130 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 10,176 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr has 4,643 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,332 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 38,080 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 314,900 shares. Andra Ap reported 55,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 31,672 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 186,055 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.80M shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 20,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,045 were reported by Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd Company.