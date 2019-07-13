Donaldson Capital Management Holding in Fedex Com (FDX) Cut by $1.61 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 460,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 508,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community West Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 1,760 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 54,862 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 10,999 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 46,357 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 20,900 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,138 shares. 160,744 are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 24,488 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Cutler Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 216,639 shares. 18,680 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,100 shares. Da Davidson & Com reported 10,477 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 24,654 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.4 Million in 4Q18 and $7.4 Million For the Year; Highlighted by Loan Growth; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark on a Mission for Period Progress on Menstrual Hygiene Day – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2017 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2017. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paul Ulrich Joins Community West Bank as Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “H&M US launches second collection in support of LGBTQI+ community with a campaign starring Laverne Cox – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,751 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $9,950 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 1,000 shares. 1,000 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $10,300 were bought by Filippin William F. $2,984 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares were bought by STOVESAND KIRK.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 179,726 shares to 216,535 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 129,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,216 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 148,642 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.68% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 15,568 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.23% or 6,833 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stanley holds 1,442 shares. Hodges Management invested in 0.35% or 19,166 shares. Bragg Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,754 shares. Baxter Bros has 0.89% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 20,995 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.32% or 8,033 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 314 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 508,672 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc owns 2,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,480 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors Ltd.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,964 shares to 182,715 shares, valued at $34.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 37,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).