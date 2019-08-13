Donaldson Capital Management Has Upped Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position; Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted By $485,716 Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 4,324 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 70,436 shares with $5.93M value, up from 66,112 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $127.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 3.69M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 22.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 6,391 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 34,946 shares with $2.68M value, up from 28,555 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $59.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 3.86M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conning has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,942 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 27,404 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3.07M shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 24,893 shares. Thematic Partners Ltd stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ensemble Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sageworth Tru reported 36 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation holds 1.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 277,924 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 9,300 shares. Moreover, Trust Invest Advsrs has 1.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,390 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 4.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2.67 million shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.04% or 51,796 shares. Eqis Management Inc owns 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,039 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 13.39% above currents $81.65 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) stake by 5,832 shares to 4,113 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 20,431 shares and now owns 372,204 shares. Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 7.03% above currents $74.37 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.