Donaldson Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Nextera Energy Com (NEE); Envestnet Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Market Valuation Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 127,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.25 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 163,782 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 159,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,299 shares to 120,899 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 16,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,063 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares to 17,168 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,891 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

