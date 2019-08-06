Donaldson Capital Management Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding; Universal Technical Institute Has 1.9 Sentiment

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold their positions in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.72 million shares, down from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Universal Technical Institute Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 3.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 295,407 shares traded or 782.44% up from the average. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company has market cap of $105.05 million. The firm offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maker specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and maker or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for 3.60 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 252,679 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stadium Capital Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 221,718 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 67,701 shares.

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Technical Institute Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s (NYSE:UTI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Universal Technical Institute and Arizona employer partners announce groundbreaking program to address skills gap and talent shortages – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) CEO Kim McWaters on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 18.65% above currents $109.57 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.