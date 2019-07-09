Donaldson Capital Management Has Raised By $3.15 Million Its Cummins (CMI) Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped By $1.75 Million Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 23,361 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 299,326 shares with $22.51 million value, up from 275,965 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 980,689 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 20,047 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 181,297 shares with $28.62M value, up from 161,250 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $26.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 993,048 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $160.80’s average target is -4.89% below currents $169.06 stock price. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 7 to “Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 7 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Communications owns 3,265 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company owns 200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 3,136 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability owns 4,105 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wesbanco Bancshares accumulated 2,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 56,578 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership reported 0.47% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 2,630 were reported by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. 3,059 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 12,304 shares. 1,090 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 38,828 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 122,610 shares to 640,025 valued at $27.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 6,386 shares and now owns 10,485 shares. Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 206 shares. 4,500 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 15,931 shares to 305,875 valued at $36.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,117 shares and now owns 114,103 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $87 highest and $77 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 0.93% above currents $83.55 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 6,573 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colony Group Llc holds 173,656 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 2,008 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 65,691 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 71,627 shares. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 5.08 million shares. Fincl Counselors reported 7,487 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Monarch Capital owns 28,397 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 450 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bp Public Limited Company has 17,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Com has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 52 shares. Investec Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. Shares for $49,779 were sold by Tyler Michael R.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Supports NASA’s Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs to Deliver Integrated Project Services for Construction of New Australian Embassy in Washington DC – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.