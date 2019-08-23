Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) by $656,526; Atlas Browninc Holding in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 2,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 17,168 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 19,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.52. About 1.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 294,261 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AAN, PZZA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa Johnâ€™s Earnings: PZZA Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings, Sales Impress – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Papa John’s International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Papa John’s (PZZA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Cap Mgmt reported 4,265 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 57,117 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 57,703 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 6,015 are held by Davenport Co Limited Liability. Panagora Asset stated it has 4,067 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Rhumbline Advisers owns 74,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management holds 0% or 3,532 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability reported 2.29M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 1,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 52,310 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Liability invested in 0% or 70 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ellington Grp Limited Liability owns 1,300 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Associated Banc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Company holds 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,412 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability has 2.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cahill Advsrs accumulated 0.18% or 1,700 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.82% or 519,078 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 68,795 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1.25% or 124,708 shares. Charter stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Centurylink Inv Com owns 9,771 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 80,805 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS) by 39,619 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 17,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.