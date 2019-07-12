Donaldson Capital Management Has Lifted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 74 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 67 sold and reduced their stakes in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 19.85 million shares, down from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 14,263 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 206,419 shares with $25.32 million value, up from 192,156 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $64.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 759,280 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,476 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.49% stake. S&Co holds 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,600 shares. Cap Intll Ltd Ca has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 11,295 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 207,648 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 169 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 5,053 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 48,937 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 4,932 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.35% or 28,329 shares. Haverford Company has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 18,600 are owned by Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Co.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q. HANNON MICHAEL J also sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, January 22. 500 shares valued at $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC ordered to pay $102M in 10-year-old funeral contract case – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,658 shares to 17,168 valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) stake by 7,811 shares and now owns 22,694 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 3.39% above currents $141.45 stock price. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 8.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.08 per share. ABG’s profit will be $43.50 million for 9.41 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 29,851 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 383,598 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in the company for 57,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,715 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.07 million activity.