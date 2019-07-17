Donaldson Capital Management Has Increased International Business Machs C (IBM) Position; Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased International Business Machs C (IBM) stake by 14.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 17,847 shares as International Business Machs C (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 143,553 shares with $20.26 million value, up from 125,706 last quarter. International Business Machs C now has $127.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards

Among 5 analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aston Martin Lagonda has GBX 1800 highest and GBX 802 lowest target. GBX 1180.40’s average target is 16.64% above currents GBX 1012 stock price. Aston Martin Lagonda had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by HSBC. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Kepler Cheuvreux. See Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1050.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Upgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2080.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Panmure Gordon Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 802.00 Initiates Starts

17/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, makes, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.31 billion GBP. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

The stock increased 0.30% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1012. About 29,882 shares traded. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested in 0.75% or 16,484 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 16,082 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Truepoint has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartford Investment Management owns 138,695 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 1.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Virginia-based Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eastern Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bkd Wealth Limited accumulated 0.06% or 5,171 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 4,037 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 214,993 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 3.26M shares. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M&R Mgmt reported 11,721 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) stake by 7,811 shares to 22,694 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,658 shares and now owns 17,168 shares. Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.