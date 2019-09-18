Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake; 8X8 (EGHT) Sentiment Is 1.29

8X8 Inc (EGHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 72 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 56 sold and decreased their stakes in 8X8 Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 85.05 million shares, up from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding 8X8 Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 20.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) stake by 48.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,340 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 8,828 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 17,168 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com now has $218.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.06. About 626,918 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 4.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. for 4.24 million shares. Contour Asset Management Llc owns 2.81 million shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 808,167 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,624 shares.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “8×8 Powers One-Click Video Collaboration With Launch of New 8×8 Video Meetings, Now Complimentary for All Customers – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 369,937 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 14.04% above currents $231.06 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 9,388 shares to 122,409 valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) stake by 10,406 shares and now owns 186,789 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Texas-based Ranger Inv Mgmt LP has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 708,453 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. 9,761 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Clean Yield Grp holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs owns 38,807 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.08M shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Investment Serv holds 1.52% or 13,526 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 527,260 shares. Allstate has 85,630 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.18% or 57,931 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 2,795 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 9,729 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legacy Private Trust Company has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.32 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices for 21st Consecutive Year – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.