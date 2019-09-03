Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position; Boxlight – Class A (BOXL) Sellers Increased By 3.8% Their Shorts

Boxlight Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:BOXL) had an increase of 3.8% in short interest. BOXL’s SI was 281,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.8% from 271,000 shares previously. With 275,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Boxlight Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s short sellers to cover BOXL’s short positions. The SI to Boxlight Corporation – Class A’s float is 5.36%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.027 during the last trading session, reaching $2.203. About 523 shares traded. Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has declined 25.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BOXL News: 14/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Acquisition of Cohuborate Ltd; 21/03/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ON MARCH 15, 2018, AT A MEETING OF BOARD, BOARD APPOINTED TAKESHA BROWN TO SERVE AS NEW CFO OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Boxlight Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch Interactives; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch lnteractives; 21/03/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ON MARCH 15, 2018, SHERI LOFGREN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY TENDERED HER RESIGNATION FROM SUCH POSITION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Boxlight and Globisens Release New Version of GlobiLab Analytical Software for the Labdisc; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES TO CREATE INTERACTIVE EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – Boxlight Nominated for a Gwinnett Chamber IMPACT Regional Business Award

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 16.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 122,610 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 640,025 shares with $27.18 million value, down from 762,635 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $196.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 11.75M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,467 shares to 194,844 valued at $37.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 20,047 shares and now owns 181,297 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.78% above currents $36.06 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 214,501 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And owns 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,794 shares. Invesco holds 18.43M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 39,948 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Da Davidson & invested in 0.3% or 405,586 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mraz Amerine & Associate Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,823 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 1.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). John G Ullman Assoc Inc has 3.37% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hyman Charles D holds 0.56% or 127,838 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Management reported 3.29% stake. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Macquarie Ltd accumulated 1.59% or 22.01 million shares. Maryland-based Lafayette has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.34 million shares or 1.29% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.54 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares were bought by Gottlieb Scott.

More notable recent Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) CEO Mark Elliott on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boxlight Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Boxlight (BOXL) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview For Boxlight – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.23 million. The firm designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.