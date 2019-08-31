Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased By $590,844 Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed By $388,926 Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding

Diversified Trust Co decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 14.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 4,743 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 27,592 shares with $2.28M value, down from 32,335 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $12.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.07M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 3,716 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 67,330 shares with $10.76M value, down from 71,046 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $72.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.37% above currents $169.84 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 17,521 shares to 420,954 valued at $33.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,440 shares and now owns 247,546 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Grp Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stearns Financial Services reported 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.25% or 17,423 shares in its portfolio. 104,326 are owned by Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 85 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited has invested 1.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Burns J W Communications Incorporated New York has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,850 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc reported 0.06% stake. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owns 2,104 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Maple Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,734 shares. 14,355 are held by Goelzer Management Inc. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 200 shares. Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares.

Diversified Trust Co increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 48,544 shares to 173,644 valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 7,607 shares and now owns 521,842 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), A Stock That Climbed 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co accumulated 0.04% or 4,194 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.09% or 45,000 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 32,175 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Signaturefd Lc owns 1,427 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 421,053 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 616,338 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Parkside Bankshares, Missouri-based fund reported 224 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 124,982 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Com Limited reported 290 shares stake. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 37,345 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 18.56 million shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd reported 4,582 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 24,508 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 15.32% above currents $75.27 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SWKS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan.