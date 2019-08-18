Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by $511,367; Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Rose While Ruffer Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $19.37 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 6,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 53,479 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 59,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 8.83M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01M, down from 18.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 19.28M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,467 shares to 194,844 shares, valued at $37.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap owns 262,864 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. 49,147 are owned by Churchill. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 66,581 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Rhenman Partners Asset Management holds 2.43% or 259,552 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 5,097 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,062 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru holds 11,486 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% or 6.43M shares. 5.50M are held by Invesco Limited. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 1.30M shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.72% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 181,358 shares. 1.98 million were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.84% or 35,854 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.62% or 12,644 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 1,593 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 578,985 shares to 3.51 million shares, valued at $283.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 855,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).