Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut By $1.63 Million Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position; City Office REIT (CIO) Sentiment Is 1.56

City Office REIT (CIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 64 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 41 cut down and sold holdings in City Office REIT. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 28.83 million shares, down from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding City Office REIT in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 19.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $476.82 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.10M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 140,000 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 510,711 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 2,997 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 76,180 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $91 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.37% above currents $70.28 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. UBS reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.