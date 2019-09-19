Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position By $1.30 Million; TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (TRGNF) SI Decreased By 7.14%

TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) had a decrease of 7.14% in short interest. TRGNF’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.14% from 1,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 7 days are for TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRGNF)’s short sellers to cover TRGNF’s short positions. It closed at $1.91 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 15,708 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 541,752 shares with $45.42 million value, up from 526,044 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $109.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 340,166 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,429 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Limited holds 1.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 235,253 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt owns 41,643 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Naples Advsrs has invested 0.63% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 26,522 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors, California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Maverick Ltd accumulated 306,990 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa stated it has 19,475 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 35,646 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.03% or 2,362 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Tru invested in 225,243 shares. The Texas-based Hodges has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 870,684 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Glenview Bank Trust Dept has 2.84% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Burney has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,592 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 164,462 shares to 18,253 valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 262,132 shares and now owns 38,401 shares. Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -1.23% below currents $91.3 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 29. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 8.