Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position by $1.74 Million; Nucor (NUE) Holding Upped by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 101.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 30,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 60,723 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 30,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 857,408 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 14,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 206,419 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, up from 192,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 1.41M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 7,811 shares to 22,694 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,479 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 20.49M shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins has invested 1.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rampart Inv Co Ltd holds 0.2% or 14,177 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 3,100 shares or 0.44% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.19% or 298,500 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,835 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.13% or 211,221 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 1,315 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 64,158 shares. Of Vermont reported 5,263 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.52% or 70,895 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company invested in 406,700 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Forbes J M And Communication Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 4,031 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.15% or 4,235 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial accumulated 4,800 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 220,909 shares. 131,900 were reported by Meyer Handelman Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.09% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 2.48M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 9,290 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 121,507 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 29,705 are owned by First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 60,723 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 125,886 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,160 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Peoples Ser owns 2,650 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.5% stake.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 17,067 shares to 8,865 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 15,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS).