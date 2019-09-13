Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Stake By $405,108; R F Industries LTD (RFIL)’s Sentiment Is 0.53

R F Industries LTD (RFIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 9 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 17 trimmed and sold holdings in R F Industries LTD. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.95 million shares, up from 2.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding R F Industries LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 1,116 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 106,743 shares with $38.81 million value, up from 105,627 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp Com now has $108.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $385.32. About 458,653 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. for 116,317 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 51,878 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 52,878 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 242,998 shares.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 71,889 shares traded or 210.82% up from the average. RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) has declined 14.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $81.05 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

More notable recent RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RF Industries slips 9% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RF Industries Reports Sales Growth of 31% Year-Over-Year in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) CEO Rob Dawson on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RF Industries Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) stake by 4,155 shares to 286,401 valued at $27.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,503 shares and now owns 2,610 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc Hig (VYM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 67,054 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 360,275 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Comm Limited invested in 1.76% or 1,460 shares. Waverton Mgmt holds 235,976 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Greenleaf Tru owns 7,863 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De stated it has 11,211 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv holds 279,188 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 50,697 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 9,545 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt accumulated 257,612 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bennicas And Assocs reported 3,890 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Edgemoor Advsr holds 0.03% or 714 shares in its portfolio.