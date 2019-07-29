Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Starbucks Com (SBUX) by $1.34 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Decreased Holding in Idex (IEX) as Share Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 9,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,539 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 628,807 shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 18,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,044 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.11M, up from 508,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.53M for 28.91 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 8,236 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 18,167 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capital International Ca has invested 0.68% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Advisor Ptnrs Lc owns 1,504 shares. Nomura Asset Co Ltd owns 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 11,770 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,524 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 170,633 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 61,876 shares. 2,038 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.48% stake.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 803,456 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $73.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 37,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & invested in 0.17% or 25,018 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% or 626,273 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smart Portfolios Limited Company reported 5,720 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 1,662 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation has 13,300 shares. Churchill Corporation has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Oh owns 6,291 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coldstream Management holds 216,919 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 214,693 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 0.02% or 3,161 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md owns 25,333 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 262,986 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners Management Com has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,439 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0.84% or 829,768 shares.