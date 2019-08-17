Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $594,750 as Stock Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Has Cut Holding

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 210,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 643,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05M, down from 854,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 113,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 97,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 8,919 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,485 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National reported 19,158 shares. United Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 0.05% or 166,491 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.78% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.56 million shares. Bragg Advisors Incorporated holds 0.78% or 150,433 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.88% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 180,946 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital, a -based fund reported 8,380 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Company holds 80,013 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa holds 26,061 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 82,810 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 794,436 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 1.10 million shares. Frontier Investment Management holds 1.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 599,622 shares. Martin & Tn reported 0.5% stake. North Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Independent invested in 14,275 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bluemar Management Limited Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,262 shares. 2.55M are held by Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 0.05% stake. 1.35M are held by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,567 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability owns 69,008 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 112,435 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,144 shares. First Dallas invested in 9,345 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated holds 2.59% or 67,573 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares to 23,565 shares, valued at $41.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.