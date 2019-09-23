Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position as Stock Value Declined; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $2.07 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 87.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 262,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 212.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 12,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 17,675 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 5,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 724,435 shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,260 shares to 43,822 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,745 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 10,254 shares to 360,041 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.