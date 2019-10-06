Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Price Rose, Castine Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 55,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 189,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 6,763 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 164,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,253 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 182,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,000 were reported by Basswood Mgmt Lc. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 22,854 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Blackrock holds 398,092 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 373,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsr Incorporated accumulated 60,960 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Invesco Limited has 7,757 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 69,738 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Company holds 123,232 shares. American Interest Group reported 4,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 53,360 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 7,720 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 2.68% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 167,392 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.04B for 14.13 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.