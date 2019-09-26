Donaldson Capital Management Cut Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stake by $483,966; Valuation Rose; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Trimmed Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holding as Market Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 278,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.26 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 241,854 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 1,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 4,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $373.68. About 10,432 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,180 were accumulated by Pictet Retail Bank. Founders Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,993 shares. Incorporated reported 1,181 shares. Federated Pa holds 121,905 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 3,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 1.01M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 659,726 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP owns 118,784 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Regions invested in 0.03% or 22,817 shares. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 6,417 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0% or 226 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,840 shares. 1,331 were accumulated by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 13,330 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 26,758 shares to 399,768 shares, valued at $109.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 23,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.29% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 107,231 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability has 4,954 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Parkside State Bank & reported 827 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Lc has 0.87% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 16,160 shares. Assetmark accumulated 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Advisers has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 54,001 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,124 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 15,353 shares. Susquehanna International Llp has 40,750 shares. Comm Savings Bank holds 19,418 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Montag A Assocs holds 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 2,200 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 10,254 shares to 360,041 shares, valued at $30.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).