Donaldson Capital Management Cut Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $495,330 as Share Value Rose; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Market Valuation Rose While Arcadia Investment Management Lowered by $1.20 Million Its Stake

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 13,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 42,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 56,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 24,248 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 64,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, down from 67,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $157.93. About 76,226 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 10,254 shares to 360,041 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.16 million for 29.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.70 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,280 shares to 37,436 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.