Donaldson Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Its Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 247,546 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.66M, up from 244,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 87,541 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 91,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 416,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.1. About 14,794 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

