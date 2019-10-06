Donaldson Capital Management Boosted By $2.71 Million Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake; Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.92, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 14 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 8 decreased and sold holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.00 million shares, up from 2.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 19,811 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 226,230 shares with $31.06M value, up from 206,419 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $62.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06 million shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year

More important recent Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund declares $0.0445 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Platinum Weekly: Expect More Upside On South African Supply Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha”, Cnbc.com published: “Wall Street is seriously miscalculating the number of Fed rate cuts, Blackstone warns – CNBC” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 18,315 shares traded. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) has risen 11.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.18% the S&P500.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $285.20 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.31 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund for 1.31 million shares. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc owns 42,534 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 34,397 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 57,504 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PNC Financial Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC’s McCrady presented with Community Impact award by American Banker – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on October 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC sells franchise finance loan portfolio – Pittsburgh Business Times” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Things Bleak for Square Stock in a Slowing Economy – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 85,005 shares. Pro Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bridges Management owns 88,319 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.02% or 119,893 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated owns 1,740 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 19,289 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,947 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 9,413 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 46,254 shares. Brighton Jones accumulated 1,543 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp Inc owns 0.2% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,490 shares. 1,482 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 102,714 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr has $157 highest and $14200 lowest target. $145.75’s average target is 3.76% above currents $140.47 stock price. PNC Financial Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 3 report.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider BUNCH CHARLES E bought $124,380.