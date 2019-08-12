Donald Smith & Company Has Decreased Its American National (ANAT) Position as Market Value Rose; Wms Partners Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $1.20 Million

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 5.66 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q LOANS $951.0B VS. $956.77B Q/Q; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo looking to hire 20 managing directors; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in American National (ANAT) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 157,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 140,822 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.01M, down from 298,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in American National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 9,855 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 66,942 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 1.54M shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 37,493 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 182,604 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation has 32,141 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Mgmt holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 328,753 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation has 5.19 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd invested 1.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gam Ag has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lau Assoc Lc reported 6,387 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,682 shares stake. Reaves W H And Company reported 0.01% stake. Peddock Advisors Limited Com holds 0.1% or 3,905 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc reported 88,132 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2.00 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 1,262 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz has invested 0.16% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 26,046 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Evergreen Management Limited Liability invested in 2,297 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 4,875 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Glenmede Tru Na owns 195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 17,933 shares. Prudential Fin holds 3,223 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mraz Amerine And Associates Incorporated owns 11,843 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 4,705 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.