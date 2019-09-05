Donald Smith & Company Stake in Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Boosted Its Holding by $361,508 as Market Valuation Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 144,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 8.35M shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB)

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 353,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.77 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 329,781 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.07 million for 3.82 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.01% or 55,823 shares. Towle And reported 3.2% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Citadel Ltd Llc holds 354,414 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 105,005 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 251,028 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 219,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 14,201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 546,537 are held by Winslow Asset Mngmt. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 1,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 12,415 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 41,874 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares to 188,329 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.