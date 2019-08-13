Donald Smith & Company Boosted Position in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) by $3.84 Million; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding Lifted by Keywise Capital Management Ltd

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 5.71 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 12.74M shares traded or 56.61% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 13/03/2018 – GHANA LABOR UNION CALLS OFF PLANNED GOLD FIELDS STRIKE: JOY FM; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – DURING APRIL AND MAY, EXPLORATION DRILLING WAS EXTENDED INTO RECENTLY ACQUIRED BATYI LICENSE AREA; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS SAYS EXPLORATION KEY TO GROWTH;M&A `BASICALLY DONE’

