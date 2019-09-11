Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Everest Re Group (RE) Position by $2.13 Million as Share Value Rose; United Fire Group Trimmed Its Holding in U S Bancorp (USB) by $912,000

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 445,737 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (RE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 9,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 319,973 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.10 million, down from 329,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $251.66. About 14,126 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.65% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.34% or 143,832 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.38% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Business Service owns 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,533 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,608 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 8,327 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd holds 0.16% or 8,669 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Company reported 47,128 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt owns 30,874 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pettyjohn Wood & White has 4,195 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,481 shares. Bailard Inc holds 5,203 shares. 249,072 are held by Associated Banc.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.37 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $128.52M for 18.89 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

