Donald Smith & Company Has Lowered By $9.42 Million Its M/I Homes (MHO) Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Upped By $2.31 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased M/I Homes (MHO) stake by 14.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 362,312 shares as M/I Homes (MHO)’s stock rose 23.80%. The Donald Smith & Company Inc holds 2.20 million shares with $58.64M value, down from 2.57M last quarter. M/I Homes now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 164,176 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 8,060 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 46,719 shares with $13.41 million value, up from 38,659 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $66.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $250.52. About 821,801 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Zebra Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management has 0.24% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). New York-based Basswood Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% or 11,522 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Pnc Financial Group accumulated 417 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 28,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 18,686 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 383,003 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 22,318 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.88 million for 8.77 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 210,040 shares to 33,655 valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 36,685 shares and now owns 2,858 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

