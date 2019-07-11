Donald Smith & Company Upped Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding by $3.84 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,237 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15 million, down from 147,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 493,070 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 2.79 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – GHANA LABOR UNION CALLS OFF PLANNED GOLD FIELDS STRIKE: JOY FM; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 9,930 shares to 319,973 shares, valued at $69.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pyxus International by 49,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,286 shares, and cut its stake in Natuzzi Spa (NYSE:NTZ).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 94,411 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 44,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 906,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

