Donald Smith & Company Increased Its Korea Electric Power (KEP) Position by $1.29 Million; Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holder Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $6.62 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 175.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 150,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The hedge fund held 236,005 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, up from 85,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 306,296 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 117,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 199,099 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Must-See Quotes From Silicon Motion’s Earnings Call – The Motley Fool” on February 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Company Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:SIMO – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silicon Motion (SIMO) to Offload FCI Product Line for $45M – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion Has Its Own China Syndrome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,314 shares to 237,786 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,020 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.33M shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $169.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Gold by 291,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Market Is Wrong About KEPCO – Seeking Alpha” on March 31, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Was Wrong About Kepco – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Donald Smith Drills Into Miners, Oil in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Quotes.Wsj.com and their article: “KEP Stock Price & News – Korea Electric Power Corp. ADR – Wall Street Journal” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “20 Stocks With Renewed Bull Cases After Trump-Kim Summit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2018.