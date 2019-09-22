Donald Smith & Company Has Cut Its Kb Home (KBH) Holding by $1.71 Million; Shares Rose; Plantronics New (PLT) Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 29,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 59,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 735,933 shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT)

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 68,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 268,266 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 336,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.77M shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.34M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,545 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 483,334 are owned by Prudential Fin. Citigroup holds 110,865 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fil Limited owns 20 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 49,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 75 shares. Donald Smith And Com has 0.27% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 268,266 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,779 shares. 4,432 were reported by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 4,823 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 53,525 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 10.54 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 33,173 shares.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 73,538 shares to 22.83 million shares, valued at $218.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 601,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Era Group (NYSE:ERA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. 26,200 were reported by Gmt Capital. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 103,184 shares. Profit Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.42% or 52,199 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Limited Liability Co holds 34,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested in 0% or 11,800 shares. Green Square Lc reported 5,539 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 1,615 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 19,925 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 19,487 shares to 151,246 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Youngevity Intl Inc by 83,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,313 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.95M for 8.71 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.