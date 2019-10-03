Donald Smith & Company Increased Celestica (CLS) Stake by $3.61 Million; Shares Declined; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Blackhill Capital Lifted Its Holding

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 5.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 191,658 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 157,683 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Product Partners Lp by 40,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,482 shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Grimes And Communications has 0.59% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 29,876 are held by Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Company. The Maryland-based Spc Fincl Inc has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 249,000 shares. Private Tru Commerce Na holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 37,916 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 358,268 shares. 3,000 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.83% or 20.70 million shares. Aperio Group has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Colonial Advisors reported 5,648 shares. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,880 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,875 shares. First Fincl Bank reported 0.11% stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

